



NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A family from Connecticut came to Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday to search for a young man who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.

Michael McClain, 29, was out with friends at the Tropical Lounge in Nashua late last Saturday night. He went to a nearby McDonald’s and was last seen on surveillance video there around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21.

McClain lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, but has roots in Connecticut. His friends and relatives spent Saturday looking all around Nashua and hanging up posters. His mother, Paula Judkins, said her son is a college graduate who works with autistic children.

“I just want my son to come home. I’m going keep looking until we find my son,” she told WBZ-TV. “I’m never going give up on my baby, never.”

“We’ve been everywhere, near rivers, near underpasses, woods, wooded areas along the highways, so forth like that, knocking on doors and questioning businesses and so forth,” Edward McClain, Michael’s father, said. “Very tough, very tough on everyone here, not just me, everyone.”

“If you know something you could go to the cops, you could go anonymously, just please help us find my son,” Judkins said.

McClain is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes but wears green contacts and has several tattoos on his hands and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.