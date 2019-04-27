Comments
MILLBURY (CBS) – A driver was trapped for about three hours after his truck crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Millbury early Saturday morning.
The driver, a 51-year-old man from the Bronx, New York, was heading east in a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer when it went off the right side of the road and rolled over a guardrail in Millbury around 7 a.m.
It took about three hours for firefighters from Millbury and Auburn to get him out of the wreckage. He was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries. His name has not been made public.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.