What Punter Jake Bailey Had To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsJake Bailey can't punt with both legs, but he's willing to try if the Patriots ask him. He was also a big fan of New England's last Super Bowl win, a game dominated by punters.

What QB Jarrett Stidham Had To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsJarrett Stidham is very excited to have the opportunity to learn under Tom Brady.

What Hjalte Froholdt Had To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsFrom Denmark to New England, Patriots fourth-round pick Hjalte Froholdt has fascinating story that he shared after being drafted.

Patriots Traded Up To Draft Stanford Punter Jake Bailey In Fifth RoundBill Belichick pulled off one of the most Bill Belichick moves ever on Saturday, trading up to draft a punter in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

QB Of The Future? Patriots Draft Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham In Fourth RoundThe Patriots have a young quarterback to learn under Tom Brady, drafting Auburn's Jarrett Stidham with the No. 133 overall pick Saturday in the 2019 NFL Draft.