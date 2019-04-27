



BOSTON (CBS) — The 2019 NFL Draft has concluded. How was it for you?

For the Patriots, it was a very busy weekend — slightly busier than usual. The Patriots made their usual series of trades and swaps to move up and down the board, they made a healthy number of selections, and they also threw in the fifth-round selection of a punter for good measure. In total, the Patriots made 10 selection, their highest total since 2015, when they drafted 11 players. Prior to that, the last time the Patriots hit double-digits on their selections was 2010.

Here’s a complete recap of all 10 players the Patriots selected in this year’s draft.

FIRST ROUND

No. 32 overall

Wide Receiver N’Keal Harry

Arizona State University

Patriots fans who stayed up late for the conclusion on the first round were rewarded with an actually exciting pick. The big-bodied receiver said that he loves to go up and fight for footballs, and he figures to be capable of being the rare receiver who can contribute as a rookie in Tom Brady’s and Josh McDaniels’ offense.

SECOND ROUND

No. 45 overall

Cornerback Joejuan Williams

Vanderbilt

The Patriots must have really wanted Williams, because they traded up to get him. (Five cornerbacks had gone off the board between picks No. 30 and No. 40.) The 6-foot-4 corner made four interceptions and earned Second Team All-SEC honors last year. The Patriots traded picks No. 56 and No. 101 to the Rams to move into this spot.

THIRD ROUND

No. 77 overall

Defensive End Chase Winovich

Michigan

The Patriots occasionally draft players who aren’t well-known to most football fans, but that was certainly not the case with this pick. Winovich was hard to miss on the field for the Wolverines, with his tremendous mane and relentless motor. Winovich had five sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as a senior last season, earning Second Team All-American honors.

No. 87 overall

Running Back Damien Harris

Alabama

After using a first-round pick on Sony Michel last year, the Patriots once again used a relatively high pick on a running back this year. Harris was a highly productive rusher in each of the past three seasons for the Crimson Tide, averaging 971 rushing yards per season. He ran for 11 TDs as a junior and nine more as a senior.

No. 101 overall

Tackle Yodny Cajuste

West Virginia

Yodny Cajuste was a three-year starter for the Mountaineers, starting 30 of his 31 collegiate games. Cajuste was the 13th tackle taken in the draft. At 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, he figures to be in the mix to at least make the roster as a rookie.

FOURTH ROUND

No. 118 overall

Guard/Center Hjalte Froholdt

Arkansas

Certainly among the most interesting names of the draft, Froholdt is also quite the character. He told Patriots reporters that he had a childhood dream of becoming … an art thief? The Denmark native was extremely excited to be drafted by the Patriots, and he is well-known to former Arkansas coach/current Patriots coaching consultant Bret Bielema. (His name is pronounced “YELL-duh,” by the way.)

No. 133 overall

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

Auburn

It’s always big news when the Patriots draft a quarterback. A lot of people like Stidham, but of course, he has a long way to go before anyone starts throwing around the “Tom Brady Successor” tag. At 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, Stidham threw 48 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions in his career, while completing 64.3 percent of his passes for an average of 8.5 yards per attempt. Stidham joins a depth chart with Brady, Brian Hoyer, and last year’s seventh-round pick, Danny Etling.

FIFTH ROUND

No. 159 overall

Defensive Tackle Byron Cowart

Maryland

Perhaps a bit of an off-the-board pick, the Pats used No. 159 overall to pick Byron Cowart, who didn’t exactly have a ton of production across his three years at Auburn and his one year at Maryland. He had just three sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss in 26 collegiate games. Most of that production, though, came in his senior season, when he also picked off a pair of passes. The Patriots must believe he’s a bit of a late bloomer.

No. 163 overall

Punter Jake Bailey

Stanford

Most teams don’t draft punters. Most teams don’t draft punters when they already have a veteran punter under contract. Most teams do not trade up in order to draft a punter in the fifth round.

Most teams are not the Patriots.

This was the Patriots’ final pick for a very long time, too, as they didn’t have another selection for another 83 spots.

SIXTH ROUND

No picks

SEVENTH ROUND

No. 252 overall

Cornerback Ken Webster

Ole Miss

The Patriots concluded their draft festivities by making one of the final picks of the entire draft when they selected cornerback Ken Webster out of Ole Miss. He made three interceptions with 20 passes defensed in his four years at Ole Miss. He missed the 2016 season due to a torn knee, but he returned to play eight games in 2017 and nine games in 2018.