BOSTON (CBS) — You just never know what Bill Belichick will do when draft weekend rolls around.

In the case of this year’s NFL Draft, the Patriots’ head coach decided to buck a near-two-decades-long trend by using a first-round pick on a wide receiver. Belichick had never done that before with the Patriots, a franchise that hasn’t selected a first-round wide receiver since Terry Glenn in 1996.

This year, it was N’Keal Harry out of Arizona State. He was a highly productive receiver at ASU, and he instantly adds some much-needed size to the Patriots’ receiving corps.

While catching up to speed with Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels won’t be easy, Harry at least seems physically up to the task. Here are some of the better plays of his career.

Here’s some footage of Harry impressing scouts at his pro day:

And here’s what Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio had to say about Harry after the Patriots made their pick.

And lastly, here’s a response Harry gave when asked to describe his game:

Sounds like someone that fans are going to enjoy watching.

