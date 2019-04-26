BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry on Thursday night, the first time Bill Belichick has taken a receiver in the first round during his dynastic run in New England. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appears to be a big fan of the selection.
Brady reacted to New England’s pick Friday morning, sending his new receiver some love on Twitter.
Big things indeed, as Harry stands at 6-foot-2, giving Brady a big target in his arsenal. The quarterback must love watching Harry’s highlights out of ASU, where the receiver caught 22 touchdowns and was named to the All-Pac-12 team twice.
Brady will have plenty of other new teammates to welcome over the weekend, as the Patriots have 11 picks left in the 2019 NFL Draft. They have five picks on Friday night and will likely be adding a tight end and another receiver to Brady’s cache of offensive weapons before the draft is over.