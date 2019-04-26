MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Target announced earlier this year that Vineyard Vines would be coming to its stores, and now customers are getting a preview of the upcoming summer collection.
Target put out its Look Book Friday for all 300-plus items from the New England-based lifestyle brand. Prices will range from $2 to $120 but most items will sell for under $35, Target says.
The collection will feature home and outdoor goods, apparel, accessories and swim items. It launches May 18 in Target stores and Target.com.
“Full of bold colors and prints, the new collection stays true to the brand’s classic style that’s perfect for summer,” Target says.
Known for its smiling pink whale logo, Vineyard Vines was founded on Martha’s Vineyard by brothers Shep and Ian Murray in 1998. They started by selling neckties but now have more than 100 freestanding stores around the country.