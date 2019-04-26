WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Passing Through Friday Night
Filed Under:Target, Vineyard Vines


MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Target announced earlier this year that Vineyard Vines would be coming to its stores, and now customers are getting a preview of the upcoming summer collection.

Target put out its Look Book Friday for all 300-plus items from the New England-based lifestyle brand. Prices will range from $2 to $120 but most items will sell for under $35, Target says.

The collection will feature home and outdoor goods, apparel, accessories and swim items. It launches May 18 in Target stores and Target.com.

Vineyard Vines apparel coming to Target (Photo credit: Target)

“Full of bold colors and prints, the new collection stays true to the brand’s classic style that’s perfect for summer,” Target says.

Known for its smiling pink whale logo, Vineyard Vines was founded on Martha’s Vineyard by brothers Shep and Ian Murray in 1998. They started by selling neckties but now have more than 100 freestanding stores around the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s