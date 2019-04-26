HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Planet Fitness is offering teens age 15 to 18 to work out free at any of its locations as part of a nationwide Teen Summer Challenge.
The New Hampshire-based company is building on last summer’s pilot program in the state.
This year’s program runs May 15-Sept. 1. Planet Fitness is also offering 51 scholarships across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in a sweepstakes that can be used for academic or fitness activities.
Teens who are under 18 need to have a parent or guardian at sign-up. Gyms will also be offering free fitness classes specifically for teenagers.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Rondeau said the company wants to give teens the chance to stay active when school is out.
