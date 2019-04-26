



BOSTON (CBS) — Follow along for all of the Patriots moves on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

7:00 p.m.: And away we go. Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft is underway.

Get comfy, folks. It’s gonna be a long — but fun — Friday night.

6:30 p.m.: Patriots fans had to wait until late Thursday evening to see their team make their first pick in the NFL Draft. There will be a lot more action Friday night.

The Patriots head into the night with five selections in the second and third rounds, and with 11 picks overall remaining in the 2019 NFL Draft, chances are they could be on the move — whether it’s up, down or out. Here is Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio’s collection of picks for Friday night:

2nd Round, 56th overall

2nd Round, 64th overall

3rd Round, 73rd overall

3rd Round, 97th overall

3rd Round, 101st overall

After drafting wide receiver N’Keal Harry in the first round, the Patriots can go a number of different ways Friday night. They still have a Rob Gronkowski-sized hole at tight end, and both Alabama’s Irv Smith Jr. and Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger are still on the board. And if they want another receiver for Brady’s arsenal, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel, Ohio State’s Terry McLaurin, Georgia’s Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley, and UMass’ Andy Isabella are still available.

How about a quarterback of the future? The present is still pretty darn good with Tom Brady, but he will be 42 when the new season starts. At some point, the fountain of youth is going to dry up for him. And Belichick knows it’s better to be early with a quarterback than late. Don’t be surprised if we hear West Virginia’s Will Grier, Missouri’s Drew Lock, or NC State’s Ryan Finley as one of New England’s picks on Friday.

There are also needs aplenty on defense, from the line to the defensive backfield. The Pats need another edge rusher to replace Trey Flowers, and could use some more youth in their safety corps.

Of course, there are 31 other teams also looking to get better this weekend, and there are rumblings that a divisional rival may be working out a pretty big trade ahead of the second round. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly chatting with the Arizona Cardinals about a deal for quarterback Josh Rosen, involving the No. 48 overall pick. They are reportedly close to a deal, according to Pro Football Talk,so that’ll be something to monitor as we get to the middle of the second round.

Whatever happens throughout the night involving the New England Patriots, we’ll bring it to you as it comes!