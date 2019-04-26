BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots spent the entire first round of the 2019 NFL Draft waiting. They were not waiting around Friday night.
The Patriots traded up to No. 45 to select Vanderbilt corner Joejuan Williams, sending the picks Nos. 56 and 101 to the Los Angeles Rams
Williams measures in at 6-foot-4 and 211 lbs, so he’ll bring plenty of size to New England’s defensive backfield. He is coming off a strong junior season with the Commodores, recording four interceptions and 18 pass breakups (leading the SEC) in his 13 starts. He earned second-team All-SEC honors for his efforts.
Scouts saw Williams as an aggressive press corner who can use his size against bigger opponents, and often compared him to All-Pro corner Richard Sherman. His aggressiveness can sometimes get him in some trouble by way of penalties, but he adds some youth and size to New England’s crop of corners.