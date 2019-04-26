WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Passing Through Overnight
By David Wade
Filed Under:Bike Lanes, Boston News, David Wade


BOSTON (CBS) — They call it the Red Cup Project. It is a day of remembrance and action for cyclists here in the Boston area and across the country. They are remembering a bicyclist who was killed in Washington just last weekend, and they’re taking action by calling for more and safer bike lanes. And it’s the red cups that are making a dramatic point.

We connected with Galen Mook, the executive director of the Mass Bicycle Coalition. He placed red plastic cups filled with water on the faded white lines of the bike lane on Harvard Ave. in Allston as part of the Red Cup Project.

Galen Mook stands in front of a line of red cups placed along the bike lane. Some are already crushed. (WBZ-TV)

“I’ll come back in a bit and see how many of these are run over,” he said.

He didn’t have to wait long as a car moved into the bike lane and flattened a cup. That wasn’t the only time. The scene was repeated throughout the area as people placed the cups in Porter Square, Cambridge, on Mass Ave. in Boston and on Beacon St. in Newton.

“Paint is not enough. We need to ask for more from our city if we’re to have safe infrastructure that’s going to keep people safe on the roads,” Mook said.

A red cup filled with water is crushed as a car passes into a bike lane (WBZ-TV)

Many cyclists want protected bike lanes like the ones on Western Ave. in Cambridge. They’re separated from traffic to the right of the parked cars.

“It’s going to take redesigning the infrastructure which will be a monetary concern. If the goal is to reduce congestion and reduce greenhouse gasses, you really need to step it up with the funding and the political will,” according to Mook.

Cyclists in a number of other cities across the country also participated in the Red Cup Project including New York and Denver.

David Wade

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s