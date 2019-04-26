Comments
LACONIA, NH (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Police say 21-year-old Hassan Sapry is charged with second degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Wilfred Guzman.
Earlier this week, police announced they were looking for Sapry, and warned the public that he was “considered to be dangerous.”
Guzman was found dead inside his Laconia home last Friday. An autopsy determined he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.
Sapry is expected to be arraigned on Monday, April 29.