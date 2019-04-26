  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMWheel of Fortune
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, David Krejci, Injury, Playoffs, Riley Nash, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins won in Game 1 on Thursday night against the Blue Jackets, but they may have suffered a loss.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the 3-2 overtime win that David Krejci suffered an injury that will put his status in question for Saturday night’s Game 2.

“He took a hit from [Riley] Nash and then they were looking at him,” Cassidy said. “I would rule him as day-to-day for now. It’s not a concussion. He left the game and by the time he was available to come back, the game was over. We’ll see how he is in the morning.”

Krejci, 32, has two goals and three assists in eight playoff games this year. He had 34 goals and 58 assists during the regular season. He did not take any shifts in the overtime period.

The Bruins won Game 1 in overtime, handing the Blue Jackets their first loss of the postseason.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s