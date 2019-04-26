BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins won in Game 1 on Thursday night against the Blue Jackets, but they may have suffered a loss.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the 3-2 overtime win that David Krejci suffered an injury that will put his status in question for Saturday night’s Game 2.
“He took a hit from [Riley] Nash and then they were looking at him,” Cassidy said. “I would rule him as day-to-day for now. It’s not a concussion. He left the game and by the time he was available to come back, the game was over. We’ll see how he is in the morning.”
Krejci, 32, has two goals and three assists in eight playoff games this year. He had 34 goals and 58 assists during the regular season. He did not take any shifts in the overtime period.
The Bruins won Game 1 in overtime, handing the Blue Jackets their first loss of the postseason.