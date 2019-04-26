Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Almost 3,000 boilers are being recalled by Viessmann in the United States. The Consumer Product Safety Commissioner warns the boiler heat exchanger back plate can leak, posing a carbon monoxide risk.
Anyone with a Vitodens 200-W or Vitodens 222-F boiler should immediately contact their distributor to schedule a free in-home safety inspection, says the CPSC. The boilers were sold between Sept. 2014 and Oct. 2018 under a range of serial numbers.
While customers wait for a repair, the CPSC says to make sure a working carbon monoxide alarm is outside the sleeping areas of the house.
