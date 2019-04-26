  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Consumer Recall, Homeowners


BOSTON (CBS) — Almost 3,000 boilers are being recalled by Viessmann in the United States. The Consumer Product Safety Commissioner warns the boiler heat exchanger back plate can leak, posing a carbon monoxide risk.

Anyone with a Vitodens 200-W or Vitodens 222-F boiler should immediately contact their distributor to schedule a free in-home safety inspection, says the CPSC. The boilers were sold between Sept. 2014 and Oct. 2018 under a range of serial numbers.

The recalled Viessmann Vitodens 200-W and Vitodens 222-F boilers (Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commissioner)

While customers wait for a repair, the CPSC says to make sure a working carbon monoxide alarm is outside the sleeping areas of the house.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s