



TAUNTON (CBS) – A Taunton woman is recovering at Rhode Island Hospital after being attacked by six pit bulls. Taunton Police say the woman was walking her dog on Broadway Wednesday night when the dogs came after her.

The victim, Rochelle Silva, says she ran across the street and laid next to a fence to shield herself from the dogs.

“The dogs are just kind of attacking me. I kind of get in like a fetal position and put Ace underneath me,” said Silva.

Ace is her daughter’s eight-month-old puppy and was killed in the attack.

Taunton Police say one of their officers saw the dogs running after Silva and used his siren and horn to distract the dogs.

Silva says the dogs eventually got them away from her, but the damage was already done. She has injuries to her face, arms and legs.

“It’s horrible the back of my legs. I have big bite marks. Can you image pit bulls biting out and just locking,” said Rochelle Silva.

“The dogs there were so many of them. They were coming at her in different angles,” said the victim’s daughter Arianna Silva.

Arianna says her mom can’t walk and will need skin grafts on her legs. She’s glad her mother is alive.

“If they were to get at her neck or belly anywhere on the upper areas she would have lost her life,” said Arianna Silva. “It’s hard because I could have lost her on top of losing a puppy.”

A good Samaritan also suffered an injury trying to help Silva. Police say the initial investigation shows the pit bulls’ owner opened the door and one of the dogs got out and the others also escaped as he tried to catch the first dog.

The six pit bulls are now in Taunton Animal Control custody pending a hearing.

The owner did not respond to WBZ-TV’s request for comment.