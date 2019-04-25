Bruins-Blue Jackets Playoff PredictionsAfter an entertaining seven-game tussle with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, the Boston Bruins will now take on the Columbus Blue Jackets for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jake DeBrusk Says He Received Death Threats From Maple Leafs Fans: 'Too Many To Count'Jake DeBrusk was on the receiving end of Nazem Kadri's cross-check to the face in Game 2 of the Bruins' opening-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri was suspended for the rest of the series for his actions, but it was DeBrusk who had to deal with the fallout from Leafs fans.

NFL Draft Live Blog: How Many Surprises Will Round 1 Bring?Follow along for live updates and analysis from the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft!

A Slice Of Sully: Will Bruins-Blue Jackets Come Down To Tuukka Vs. Bobrovsky?Will the Bruins-Blue Jackets playoff matchup come down to the two goaltenders?

FINALLY! Celtics-Bucks Playoff Schedule ReleasedWe can all finally plan our busy schedules around the Celtics-Bucks playoff series. The NBA has graciously released the complete schedule for the upcoming series.