BOSTON (CBS/CNN) – Verizon is bringing its 5G network to 20 more cities in 2019, including Boston.
The wireless provider made the announcement Thursday. Verizon already offers 5G service in Chicago and Minneapolis.
The other cities getting 5G are Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C.
Verizon says its 5G Ultra Wideband network offers much faster download times than 4G LTE.
Wireless carriers are racing to grow their 5G networks, but the transition won’t be widespread until 2020 and will require infrastructure upgrades totaling billions of dollars. AT&T offers it in more than a dozen cities. Sprint and T-Mobile are planning to launch 5G coverage this year.
It was also revealed Thursday that Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is now available for preorder from Verizon and will hit stores on May 16. The price tag is $1,300.
