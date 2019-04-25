  • WBZ TVOn Air

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A man wearing a shirt that says “Periodic Drinker” faces charges of driving while intoxicated on I-93 in New Hampshire and hitting other cars.

New Hampshire State Police shared a photo of a smiling 26-year-old Robert Harris, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, wearing the shirt that references the periodic table and “elements” “Be” and “Er.”

Robert Harris (Photo credit: New Hampshire State Police)

A statement from police say there were several reports of a car driving erratically on I-93 North between Concord and New Hampton Tuesday afternoon at about 4 p.m. A trooper spotted the 2015 Hyundai Sonata speeding and managed to stop it along the highway in Campton. There were also reports that the car hit two other vehicles, leaving the scene after causing heavy damage.

Police arrested Harris and charged him with DWI, conduct after an accident, reckless driving and resisting arrest for allegedly fighting with the trooper during the booking process.

Any drivers who may have witnessed the car on I-93 is asked to contact police.

