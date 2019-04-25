  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:North Andover High School, Sexual Assault


BOSTON (CBS) — North Andover High School is being told to change its policy on sexual assault.

Last month hundreds of North Andover High students walked out of school because of what happened to two classmates.

Students walked out of North Andover High School March 20, 2019. (Image credit: Julie Schirhart)

Two girls accused Eliezer Tuttle of sexually assaulting them in separate incidents. The school then required both girls and Tuttle to sign a safety plan forcing them to avoid each other.

The girls said that plan put unreasonable limits on them. The school district hired a law firm to review the policy and it determined what the school required was not appropriate.

The lawyer who reviewed the policy found: “…it may be reasonable for a school administrator to suggest ways for him or her to minimize contact with the alleged perpetrator, the practice of imposing an obligation upon a victim… is inappropriate.”

The school is working on a new policy. Tuttle is now in jail on rape charges in New Hampshire. His parents say all of these claims are false.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s