9:30 a.m.: It’s finally here. The months and months of chatter, speculation, analysis, rumors, whispers and — of course — mock drafts are over. It’s time for the real thing.
Finally.
No matter what happens, the night is going to start off with some element of surprise, as we’ve heard just about everything by now about what the Arizona Cardinals plan to do with that No. 1 overall pick. Do they go Kyler Murray and then work a trade to get rid of Josh Rosen, or do they look elsewhere to build the roster and stick with last year’s top pick?
After that, well, no matter how man mocks you’ve read (or written), you know that we’re going to see some picks, trades and decisions that nobody predicted. (Some people have said that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell might even get cheered by the Nashville crowd instead of booed; now that would be a shocker.) That is why this night draws so much attention and intrigue.
Here’s the draft order for this evening:
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Seattle Seahawks
30. Green Bay Packers
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots
When it all start to happen at 8 p.m., you know it’ll all be covered right here in the live blog, so check back throughout the day and night as 32 NFL teams hope to reshape and rebuild their franchises in an effort to bring home a Lombardi Trophy.