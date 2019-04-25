BOSTON (CBS) – A trial court judge and a court officer have been indicted on federal charges of obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege that Newton District Court judge Shelley Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor helped a defendant leave through a back door to avoid being detained by an ICE officer.

United States Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced details of the case Thursday afternoon.

A defendant, identified in court documents as “A.S.” or alien subject, was arrested March 30, 2018 as a fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania on narcotics possession charges. ICE issued a federal immigration detainer.

A.S. had allegedly entered the country illegally for a third time.

According to court documents, on April 2 around 9:30 a.m. an ICE officer arrived in plainclothes, identified himself, and sat in the courtroom during the morning session. The defendant’s case was called around 10:30 a.m., but Joseph agreed to re-call it later in to the day.

Documents allege that Joseph ordered the clerk to have the ICE officer wait outside until the defendant was released into the lobby.

During a sidebar recorded during another hearing later in the day, Joseph asks “(Clerk) can we go off the record for a moment?” and the courtroom recorder is shut off for 52 seconds.

“ICE is going to pick him up if he walks out the front door,” a defense attorney said, according to a transcript. “But I think the best thing for us to do is clear the fugitive issue, release him on a personal, and hope that he can avoid ICE … That’s the best I can do.”

Joseph ordered the defendant released and speaking about the ICE officer says “I’m not gonna allow them to come in here,” according to the transcript.

The defendant was returned to lockup to gather belongings. MacGregor allegedly used his security access card at a back door around 3 p.m.

The ICE officer did not know the defendant exited the courthouse.

Prosecutors claim Joseph made false statements about why the courtroom recording was shut off during the sidebar. Joseph allegedly “falsely attributed unfamiliarity with the courtroom recording equipment as the reason the recorder was turned off.”

Joseph and MacGregor are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, obstruction of a federal proceeding and perjury.