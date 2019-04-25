BOSTON (CBS) — There have been almost 700 measles cases identified in the U.S. so far this year, the highest number since the disease was eliminated in 2000, leading many to wonder whether they need a booster to stay protected from this growing threat.
All kids need to get two measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines, usually around one year of age and again around age four.
For adults, if you were born before 1957, you’re probably already immune. But if you were born after 1957, you should have documentation of at least one measles-containing vaccine.
If you’re just not sure, you can either have a blood test to see whether you are already immune, or more easily you can just go ahead and get an MMR vaccine.
People who are at higher risk like college students, healthcare workers and international travelers should have documentation of two vaccines at least 28 days apart.
Once you’re fully vaccinated, you’re considered protected for life.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/measles
Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains Who Should Get The Measles Vaccine