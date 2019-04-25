WATCH LIVE:12:45 pm US Attorney On Charges Against Massachusetts District Court Judge, Court Officer
Filed Under:The Improper Bostonian


BOSTON (CBS) – The Improper Bostonian magazine announced Thursday it is immediately ending publication after nearly 28 years in business.

“While this news might be surprising, the company has had a great run and we’re hopefully leaving this incredible city better and brighter since our inception in 1991,” publisher Wendy Semonian Eppich said in a statement.

The glossy lifestyle magazine had stories about fashion, arts, food, sports and more in the city of Boston. The Improper Bostonian’s website said it reached nearly half a million readers.

Two recent issues of The Improper Bostonian (Neal J. Riley/WBZ-TV)

Eppich did not give a reason for the magazine’s closure.

