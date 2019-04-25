Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Improper Bostonian magazine announced Thursday it is immediately ending publication after nearly 28 years in business.
“While this news might be surprising, the company has had a great run and we’re hopefully leaving this incredible city better and brighter since our inception in 1991,” publisher Wendy Semonian Eppich said in a statement.
The glossy lifestyle magazine had stories about fashion, arts, food, sports and more in the city of Boston. The Improper Bostonian’s website said it reached nearly half a million readers.
Eppich did not give a reason for the magazine’s closure.