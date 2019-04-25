BOSTON (CBS) — The Columbus Blue Jackets entered Thursday night as the hottest team in hockey. Then they met the Boston Bruins.
And though Columbus scored twice in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, the Bruins rallied to score late and force overtime, before Charlie Coyle scored 5:15 in the overtime period to give Boston a 1-0 lead in this second-round playoff series.
Coyle tipped home a pass from Marcus Johansson, just after Danton Heinen extended his back leg to stay onside to set up the game-winning sequence.
The Bruins scored in the first period and took their 1-0 lead into the third period. But Columbus scored in rapid succession in the eighth minute of the final period.
Riley Nash scored on a redirect on a point shot from Seth Jones at the 7:39 mark of the third period, and then an Artemi Panarin shot deflected off Pierre-Luc Dubois and past Tuukka Rask just 13 seconds later.
The Bruins tied the game with just 4:37 left in regulation, when Charlie Coyle one-timed a cross-ice feed from Marcus Johansson past Sergei Bobrovsky to make the score 2-2.
The Bruins completely carried the play in the first period, when they outshot the Blue Jackets 14-4 and had 26 shot attempts, compared to Columbus’ seven. But Bobrovsky was great from the jump, stopping 13 of those 14 first-period shots, before the Blue Jackets put together a much better second period.
Noel Acciari got the scoring started when he scored a short-handed goal near the midway mark of the opening period.
Bobrovsky stoped 33 shots on the night. Rask stopped 20 Columbus shots.
Game 2 will be played Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Boston.