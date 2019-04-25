Comments
April 27, 2019
Making art and making history! We feature Agustín Patiño – a world-renowned artist and muralist whose work will now be in U.S. history books, as he recently became the first Latino artist to create an official portrait of the now Congressman and former Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island David Cicilline. Patiño’s paintings are part of museums, private and corporate collections in Europe, the United States and Latin America. For the last 12 years, the Ecuadorian painter resides here in the New England region! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Agustín Patiño about this historic event, his future plans and much more! Tune in! Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
MAKING ART AND MAKING HISTORY
Agustín Patiño
(401) 499-8203
Email: Patinoartstudio@yahoo.com
Facebook: Agustín Patiño
Twitter: @agustinpatino
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturdays at 7:50am.