(MARE) – Jaycob is a charming, engaging and likeable boy of Caucasian descent who is quick to give hugs. Those who know him best say that he has a silly side and is remarkably kind. Recently, when he was at the doctor’s office he asked for extra stickers so that he could bring them back to the other children in his home.
Jaycob loves playing with Matchbox cars, Pokémon, Beyblade toys and video games. Jaycob hopes one day to be a contestant on the television show Wipe-Out, where contestants have to navigate an obstacle course. He plays the video game version and believes that he could complete the course in real life if given the opportunity.
Jaycob enjoys going to school, is academically on track, and gets along well with his peers.
Legally freed for adoption, Jaycob will do best in a two-parent family. He is eager to live in a home with other children and will do best with children of a similar age or older.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
