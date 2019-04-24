BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady not only wins Super Bowls, but he also moves a lot merchandise. The Patriots quarterback topped the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list for the second straight year, and third time overall.
It seems like everyone wants a piece of the six-time Super Bowl champ, whether it’s a jersey, cake topper or jigsaw puzzle.
The list is based off the sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise that was sold between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019, according to the NFLPA. Brady is the first player to ever top the list three times in his career.
Brady’s jersey was the most popular last year, finishing ahead of Chicago’s Khalil Mack, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, L.A.’s Todd Gurley and Pats receiver Julian Edelman. But it wasn’t just No. 12 Patriots jerseys that led Brady to the top, as he also sold the most merchandise among cake toppers, jigsaw puzzles and pet jerseys. Whether those pet jerseys included ones for goats is unknown at the time.
Edelman did get the better of Brady in one category. Along with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Edelman was the best seller of drinkware. And that was before he downed a beer at Tuesday night’s Bruins game, so those sales should skyrocket.