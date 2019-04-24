Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The 11-day strike at Stop & Shop cost the supermarket chain’s parent company up to $110 million.
In a statement Wednesday, Dutch supermarket giant Ahold Delhaize said the strike at 246 Stop & Shop stores had “a one-off impact on underlying operating profit of between $90 – $110m resulting from lower sales, increased shrink of seasonal and perishable inventory and additional supply chain costs.”
Thirty-one thousand workers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut walked off the job on April 11 in a dispute over pay, health insurance and pension benefits. They returned to work with a tentative contract agreement Monday, April 22.