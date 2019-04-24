BOSTON (CBS) – The air quality in Massachusetts is getting worse, according to a new report.
According to the American Lung Association’s “State Of The Air” report, eight state counties dropped at least one grade after reporting more bad ozone days.
Barnstable, Bristol, Hampden and Hampshire counties each earned an “F.” Dukes, Essex, Norfolk and Worcester received a “D,” while Suffolk, Plymouth and Franklin got a “C.” The report graded Middlesex County the highest with a “B” grade.
Nationwide, 141.4 million people were exposed to unhealthy air.
The annual air quality report card tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution, which experts say can be deadly.
Most at risk are children and older adults and those with asthma and other lung diseases.