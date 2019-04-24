  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hassan Sapry, Laconia News, New Hampshire News, Wilfred Guzman.


LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are looking for a “person of interest,” described as “dangerous,” in connection with the death of a man.

The Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and Laconia Police want to talk with 21-year-old Hassan Sapry in their investigation of the death of Wilfred Guzman.

Hassan Sapry. (Photo credit: N.H. Attorney General’s Office)

“Sapry was last seen in the area of Pleasant Street in Laconia on Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be on foot,” Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement early Wednesday morning. “Mr. Sapry is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.”

No other details were released. Investigators released two photos of Sapry overnight.

Hassan Sapry. (Photo credit: N.H. Attorney General’s Office)

Anyone with information should call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s