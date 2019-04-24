LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are looking for a “person of interest,” described as “dangerous,” in connection with the death of a man.
The Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and Laconia Police want to talk with 21-year-old Hassan Sapry in their investigation of the death of Wilfred Guzman.
“Sapry was last seen in the area of Pleasant Street in Laconia on Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be on foot,” Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement early Wednesday morning. “Mr. Sapry is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.”
No other details were released. Investigators released two photos of Sapry overnight.
Anyone with information should call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.