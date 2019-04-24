Justin Bieber Had A Rough Time Cheering On Maple Leafs In BostonTuesday night in Boston, the Biebs was front and center to cheer on his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston. It didn't go so well.

Is It Fun Playing In A Game 7? Let The Bruins Tell YouFor some fans, just watching a Game 7 on TV is abject torture. But what's it like for the players who are, you know, actually playing the game?

'Obviously A Difference Maker': Tuukka Rask Flat-Out Brilliant In Bruins' Game 7 WinTuukka Rask was, quite simply, the best player on the ice.

Bruins To Begin Series With Blue Jackets On Thursday At TD GardenWe now know that the Bruins' season will continue, and we also know when they'll be playing next.

Bruins Beat Maple Leafs In Game 7, Advance To Second Round To Face Blue JacketsThe Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs. And once again, they're doing so at the expense of the Toronto Maple Leafs.