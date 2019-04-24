  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Louisa Moller
BOSTON (CBS) – As the weather turns nice, state lawmakers are racing to figure out the rules of the road for electric, battery-powered scooters.

Despite the launch of an e-scooter pilot program in Brookline earlier this month, the Chair of the legislature’s joint committee on transportation, Rep. Bill Straus says, the devices are unregulated.

“There’s no clear definition of what these are or whether they can legally operate,” Straus said.

A Lime scooter. (WBZ-TV)

On Wednesday, e-scooter company, Lime, held a demo of the scooters at Boston City Hall Plaza, with the goal of rolling them out all over Boston by June.

“It’s a new mode of transportation that will alleviate congestion, and that will allow people to get from A to B more reliably and more affordably,” Lime’s Northeast General Manager Hachem Alaoui Soce said.

A Lime scooter demonstration on City Hall Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

Straus says, there need to be some regulations to keep the scooters safe.

“A speed limit that is consistent because people will travel over town and city lines,” Straus said. “Should they have night lights? Should they have reflectors? Should they have turning indicators?”

Straus says he would like to have the rules mapped out within two to three months.

