By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Sports fans come in all shapes and sizes, and various levels of fame. Some are large, some are small. Some are not very well known, others are international recording artists like Justin Bieber.

And on Tuesday night in Boston, the Biebs was front and center to cheer on his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Bruins. Like any loyal fan, he wanted to be there when his team finally got some revenge on the Bruins for Game 7 wins in 2013 and 2018, so he parked in a luxury suite at the TD Garden.

As tends to happen when famous people are in the building, Bieber drew plenty of attention — from fans and photographers alike. Unfortunately for Bieber, with the Bruins taking a 2-0 lead in the first and then extending a 2-1 lead to a 3-1 lead early in the third, the photos of his night serve as a sort of catalog of sad sports emotions.

Here he is earlier in the game, feeling hopeful, just hanging out, having fun, eating apps:

Justin Bieber at Game 7 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

All smiles with his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber:

Hailey Rhode Bieber and Justin Bieber (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Clapping for the 8-Spoked Salute, something we can all get behind:

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber watch Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Uh-oh. Something unpleasant appears to be afoot.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber watch Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber watch Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

And, yup, we appear to have a heckler in the building. Bieber’s face is just about what you’d expect it to be when getting an earful from an obnoxious hockey fan in the middle of a Game 7.

Justin Bieber reacts to a Bruins fan. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber reacts to a Bruins fan. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Yes, Justin. That’s a real person. There are many of them here in Boston. So many of them.

Here’s where things turned for the worse for Bieber and the Maple Leafs, as the heckler appears to be having his moment in the sun:

Bruins fans celebrate around Justin Bieber.. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Bobby Orr, it must be noted, would never heckle anyone. Certainly not Justin Bieber.

Anyways, the Maple Leafs lost again, and Justin Bieber didn’t have any fun.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber watch Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The end.

