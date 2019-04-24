



EVERETT (CBS) – A well-known Catholic school in Everett may soon have to close its doors due to financial woes after 50 years.

Head of school Carl DiMaiti wrote in letter to parents, “Despite the vigorous efforts of a dedicated Board of Trustees, administration and faculty and pending a last chance miracle, it is likely that Pope John XXIII will complete its mission at the end of the academic year in June.”

For a tight knit group of juniors the news is devastating leading to fears of having to start over. “Now we have to find a high school and a college,” said junior Gina Ingrando. “It’ll be hard fitting in a new school especially as a senior.”

Enrollment is down, but the school also accuses a Florida-based firm, International Residence Management, of reneging on an arrangement that recruited international students whose payments have helped the school financially.

These students have a message to the firm that failed them. “It has a huge impact on everyone in this school. I hope you find the right way to understand what you’re doing to a lot of good students who go here,” said Isabella Flores.

DiMaiti also told parents, “We would need to raise funds in the millions to contemplate opening school for the 2019/2020 academic year.”

The Archdiocese of Boston is promising to help with new placements, but these students still hope it doesn’t come to that.

“Everyone says hope for a miracle and that’s what we’re doing now,” said Ingrando.

School officials say they will make a final decision by May 23 so families will have to prepare for next year.