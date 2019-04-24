BOSTON (CBS) – Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld wrote in an op-ed Wednesday that President Donald Trump should resign following the release of the Mueller report.
“If Donald Trump is an American patriot, he should resign from office,” Weld writes in the conservative website The Bulwark.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and could not come to a conclusion as to whether the president obstructed justice. But it did identify several episodes of possible obstruction by Trump.
“Following the release of the Mueller report, Trump claimed with his usual arrogance and ignorance that he has been vindicated,” Weld says. “In truth, the Mueller report revealed that Trump is a one-man crime wave.”
On the Democratic side, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for Congress to start the process of impeaching Trump.
Weld is the only notable challenger to officially take on Trump in the Republican primary so far, but recent polls have not showed him to be a serious threat. He told WBZ-TV in an interview last week that he believes Trump obstructed justice.
At the end of his piece, Weld argues that America would be better served with Vice President Mike Pence as commander-in-chief.
“Trump’s rampant dishonesty and paranoia render him incapable of serving as president,” Weld says. “For once, he should put the good of the United States ahead of his own ego and resign.”