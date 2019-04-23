BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Julian Edelman went back to school on Tuesday, putting in some offseason work on the football field.
Brady and Edelman were spotted at the Boston College indoor practice facility on Tuesday, and the quarterback showed off his deep ball during the session. Joe Sullivan, BC’s recruiting director and assistant director of player personnel, posted a video of Brady connecting with Edelman on a perfect deep pass.
Brady dropped the 50-yard bomb right in Edelman’s bread basket. What a throw from the GOAT. The last time these two shared the field, Edelman hauled in 10 catches for 141 yards from Brady to earn MVP honors in New England’s 13-3 victory over the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Training camp is still a few months away, but we all know that Brady and Edelman are always down to toss around the pigskin.