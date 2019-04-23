  • WBZ TVOn Air

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS) –Jupiter, Fla. police say they have arrested an Orchids of Asia Day Spa worker who was in the room with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Shen Mingbi was charged with one count of deriving support from prostitution and eight counts of offering to commit prostitution.

Kraft is facing prostitution charges following a large bust at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shen Mingbi (Photo Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Mingbi was released on $5,000 bond and the condition that she surrender her passport and not work in the spa or massage industry.

According to police, Mingbi is seen on surveillance video performing sexual acts on several men, including Kraft.

Lei Wang is also accused of engaging in sexual acts with Kraft on the same day.

Since the bust was announced, dozens of men and women have filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Florida authorities of unlawfully videotaping while they received legal massages.

Kraft’s attorneys will return to court Friday to continue fighting the release of any surveillance video.

