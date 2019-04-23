BOSTON (CBS) — A judge ruled Tuesday to temporarily block the release of the surveillance video in the Robert Kraft prostitution case, citing his right to a fair trial.
Kraft is facing prostitution charges following a large bust at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Prosecutors say they have surveillance videos of sexual acts that would corroborate the charges.
An introduction to the latest court documents read, “A seventy-eight year old man walks into a day spa and, in addition to receiving conventional spa services, he allegedly engages in illegal sexual activity. That seems like a rather tawdry but fairly unremarkable event. But if the man is the owner of the most successful franchise in, arguably, the most popular professional sport in the United States, an entirely different dynamic arrises, especially if the encounter is captured on videotape, and the incident is the focus of much media attention and pretrial publicity.”
The judge stated the release of the videos is blocked only until trial jurors are sworn in, a plea agreement is reached, or charges are dropped.
This decision could be reconsidered on Friday after a motion to suppress hearing.