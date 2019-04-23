BOSTON (CBS) — So much for any momentum from the Red Sox’ three-game sweep of the first-place Rays over the weekend. Even with a solid outing by Chris Sale and two homers from Xander Bogaerts, Boston still dropped Tuesday afternoon’s makeup game against the Tigers at Fenway Park.

Sale struck out 10 Tigers and allowed just two runs, but a high pitch count chased him after just five innings. His command was better, throwing 72 of his 97 pitches for strikes, and Sale got a few swing-and-misses from his fastball. He surrendered a solo homer in the top of the fifth to Grayson Grenier that tied the game at 2-2, but then got out of a two-on, two-out jam by getting Niko Goodrum looking to end the inning.

But the Boston bullpen quickly let Detroit jump in front, as Ronny Rodriguez took Heath Hembree deep to lead off the top of the sixth, giving Detroit a 3-2 lead. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the eighth, but Boston reliever Colton Brewer allowed three runs in the top of the inning, and was eventually tagged with the loss.

The Boston offense was quiet again Tuesday, with Bogaerts providing the two loudest swings of the day. He homered in the bottom of the sixth to tie things at 3-3, and then again in the bottom of the ninth for his third and fourth homers of the year, respectively. Bogaerts went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, but the rest of Boston’s lineup was just 3-for-26 on the afternoon.

The loss snapped Boston’s three-game winning streak and dropped them to 9-14 on the season. They’ll try to get back in the win column in a few hours in Game 2, with Hector Velazquez on the hill for Boston.