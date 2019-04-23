  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Red Sox, Local TV, MLB, Nathan Eovaldi, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t sound like Nathan Eovaldi will be taking the mound for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon. The righty starter will have elbow surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic was first to report that Eovaldi will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his throwing elbow. The team placed the 29-year-old on the 10-day injured list over the weekend after he had issues straightening his elbow during an off day in St. Petersburg.

Eovaldi suffered a similar injury while with the Rays last year that ended up costing him two months of the season. Add in the fact that he has undergone Tommy John surgery twice, and there is plenty reason for concern about his health going forward.

Eovaldi was a postseason hero for the World Series champs last year, allowing just four earned runs over his 22.1 innings as both a starter and rover out of the bullpen. He signed a four-year, $68 million deal with Boston over the offseason, but struggled out of the gate, allowing 14 runs in his 21 innings over his first four starts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s