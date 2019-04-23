BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t sound like Nathan Eovaldi will be taking the mound for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon. The righty starter will have elbow surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, according to multiple reports.
The Athletic was first to report that Eovaldi will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his throwing elbow. The team placed the 29-year-old on the 10-day injured list over the weekend after he had issues straightening his elbow during an off day in St. Petersburg.
Eovaldi suffered a similar injury while with the Rays last year that ended up costing him two months of the season. Add in the fact that he has undergone Tommy John surgery twice, and there is plenty reason for concern about his health going forward.
Eovaldi was a postseason hero for the World Series champs last year, allowing just four earned runs over his 22.1 innings as both a starter and rover out of the bullpen. He signed a four-year, $68 million deal with Boston over the offseason, but struggled out of the gate, allowing 14 runs in his 21 innings over his first four starts.