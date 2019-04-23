Comments
LEOMINSTER (CBS) – The city of Leominster is encouraging residents to report potholes by offering free coffee.
Anyone who spots a pothole can get a free hot or iced coffee from Aroma Joe’s on New Lancaster Road. All they have to do is call the Department of Public Works at 978-534-7590 ext. 3635 and come by the mayor’s office to pick up their free coupon.
Last week, Twitter user Randall J. Currie spotted a particular large pothole in the middle of Route 12 in Leominster. It was big enough for someone to plant flowers in it so other drivers could steer clear.