Marcus Smart Tests Oblique With Some Light JoggingMarcus Smart is still at least a few weeks from returning to the Celtics. But the injured Boston guard showed some significant progress in his recovery on Tuesday.

Baseball Report: Are Red Sox Turning Season Around?The Boston Red Sox swept a three-game series against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend and look to be figuring things out.

WATCH: Tom Brady Practices At Boston College, Hits Julian Edelman With Beautiful Deep BallTom Brady and Julian Edelman went back to school on Tuesday, putting in some offseason work on the football field.

Nathan Eovaldi Undergoes Successful Surgery, Should Return 'Within Six Weeks'Nathan Eovaldi underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and is expected to be pitching for the Red Sox again "within six weeks."

Michael Chavis Set To Make His Fenway Park Debut In Game 1 Vs. TigersBoston fans will get their first look at one of the Red Sox' most promising prospects in Game 1 of their Tuesday double dip with the Tigers.