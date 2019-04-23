Filed Under:Leominster news, Potholes

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – The city of Leominster is encouraging residents to report potholes by offering free coffee.

Anyone who spots a pothole can get a free hot or iced coffee from Aroma Joe’s on New Lancaster Road. All they have to do is call the Department of Public Works at 978-534-7590 ext. 3635 and come by the mayor’s office to pick up their free coupon.

Flowers planted in a Leominster pothole. (Photo credit: Randall J. Currie)

Last week, Twitter user Randall J. Currie spotted a particular large pothole in the middle of Route 12 in Leominster. It was big enough for someone to plant flowers in it so other drivers could steer clear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s