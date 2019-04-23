BOSTON (CBS) — Needing a win for Game 7, the Boston Bruins are dipping back into the Patriot well.
The home team called upon Patriots star receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman to serve as the honorary banner captain prior to Tuesday night’s Game 7. Massachusetts Special Olympian Meghan Colby also served as a banner captain for the game.
The Bruins may have been trying to tap into the good luck that was delivered by having recently retired Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski serve as the banner captain prior to Game 2 of this series.
The Bruins won that game 4-1, their largest margin of victory in the series.
Edelman’s been a busy man on the Boston sports scene since winning Super Bowl MVP. He was courtside for the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Pacers last week.
He was also one of three Patriots players to toss out a first pitch at Fenway Park’s Opening Day this year, too.