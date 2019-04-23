FITCHBURG (CBS) — Police are searching for a black pickup truck after a man in Fitchburg was shot during a home invasion. The 911 call from Chester Street came in around 11:48 Tuesday.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and, at last check, was in stable condition, Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau said.
“We put out a BOLO for all area agencies statewide. We’re looking for a black possibly Chevy pickup truck. It was reported as possible Pennsylvania plates on it, that has not been confirmed as of yet,” Martineau told reporters.
Police do not believe the home invasion was random.
Reingold Elementary School was put on lockdown and Memorial Middle School was put on an informal lockdown as police responded to the scene. Those have since been lifted.
A K9 unit assisted in the search around the neighborhood as well.