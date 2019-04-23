DUXBURY (CBS) – Police say a man left a threatening note for a Duxbury resident after burglarizing their home Monday afternoon. The suspect was arrested a short time after the break-in.
An Acorn Street resident returned home around noon and suspected their home had been broken into.
Police found a note had been left behind threatening the homeowners if they called police.
A detail officer who was nearby said they had seen a man walking in the area about an hour before the homeowner called police.
A short time later, the man was seen walking out of the woods nearby. Officers ran after the suspect, who threw several items to the ground as police approached him.
Duxbury Police say one of the discarded items was stolen from the Acorn Street home. The man, later identified as 32-year-old Clarke Phillips, also allegedly had jewelry from the house.
Police say Phillips was in possession of a document from a resident of Ocean Ave. in Marshfield. It was determined that home was also burglarized Monday.
After being taken to the Duxbury Police Department, Phillips became sick and was hospitalized. He allegedly told police he had taken a large amount of prescription medicine that he stole from the Acorn Street home.
Phillips is expected to be arraigned on several charges Tuesday in Plymouth District Court.