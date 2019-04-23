Filed Under:Boston News, coyote sighting, Everett News


EVERETT (CBS) — Everett Animal Control is reminding the public to be wary of coyotes with a video Tuesday. “This video is not a dog – it’s an actual coyote having some playtime fun this morning with a kid’s ball,” Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

The coyote has been getting “very comfortable in the area of Russell Street” and its den is nearby.

Animal control advised residents to keep all cats inside and dogs on leashes with an adult.

“This video may look cute but coyotes are still wild animals.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s