Comments
EVERETT (CBS) — Everett Animal Control is reminding the public to be wary of coyotes with a video Tuesday. “This video is not a dog – it’s an actual coyote having some playtime fun this morning with a kid’s ball,” Animal Control said in a Facebook post.
The coyote has been getting “very comfortable in the area of Russell Street” and its den is nearby.
Animal control advised residents to keep all cats inside and dogs on leashes with an adult.
“This video may look cute but coyotes are still wild animals.”