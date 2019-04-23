  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, Boston News, Norovirus


BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the 13 students who became sick on an American Airlines flight from Miami were diagnosed with norovirus and a bacterial infection.

The students were a part of a group of 40 people who were returning from a trip to Ecuador on a connecting flight from Miami on Sunday.

When the plane landed at Logan Airport, the students were taken to Mass General Hospital.

“The medical facility has reported that several ill travelers were diagnosed with norovirus and a Shigella (a bacterial infection). Worldwide, norovirus is the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis outbreaks,” the CDC said.

The CDC recommends anyone recovering from norovirus should wash their hands thoroughly and should not prepare food for others for at least two days after symptoms have gone away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s