BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the 13 students who became sick on an American Airlines flight from Miami were diagnosed with norovirus and a bacterial infection.
The students were a part of a group of 40 people who were returning from a trip to Ecuador on a connecting flight from Miami on Sunday.
When the plane landed at Logan Airport, the students were taken to Mass General Hospital.
“The medical facility has reported that several ill travelers were diagnosed with norovirus and a Shigella (a bacterial infection). Worldwide, norovirus is the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis outbreaks,” the CDC said.
The CDC recommends anyone recovering from norovirus should wash their hands thoroughly and should not prepare food for others for at least two days after symptoms have gone away.