REVERE (CBS) – The much-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” opens later this week, but some diehard Marvel fans are already in theaters.
At Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere, a 22-Marvel movie marathon got underway Tuesday, beginning with “Iron Man.” Mark Malinowski with Showcase said about 150 people bought tickets for the event that will test the endurance of moviegoers. It all leads up to the premiere of “Endgame” Thursday at 5 p.m.
“There’s some folks here this morning who said they’d be here for the entire marathon – the entire 58 hours,” he said.
Theater employees handed out “survival kits” with tissues, lip balm and a toothbrush, and showers are being set up in the parking lot. Fans who purchased a $90 ticket for the movie marathon get 22% of all concessions and are invited to a yoga session to stretch out.
Amanda Goff came all the way from Westbrook, Maine. She plans to stay for the duration.
“We are diehard Marvel fans,” Goff said, showing off a Captain America tattoo on her leg. “We’re ready.”