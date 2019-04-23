BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Chinese fare? There are plenty of spots to sort through in Boston to find the best of the best, at a reasonable price.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. New Dong Khanh
First up is Chinatown’s New Dong Khanh, situated at 83 Harrison Ave. (between Knapp and Beach streets). With four stars out of 552 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.
2. Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Cafe
Downtown Crossing’s Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Cafe, located at 86 Bedford St. (between Kingston and Chauncy streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Chinese spot four stars out of 319 reviews.
3. Clay Pot Cafe
Clay Pot Cafe, a Cantonese spot in Chinatown, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 259 Yelp reviews. Head over to 74 Kneeland St. (between Hudson and Tyler streets) to see for yourself.