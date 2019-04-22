



BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft is just a few days away, and no one really knows what the New England Patriots will do with their 12 selections. But it’s a safe bet that at some point, they’ll draft a quarterback.

That quarterback could very well be West Virginia’s Will Grier, whom the Patriots have reportedly “shown a ton of interest in” according to NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline:

I was informed that he was rising up draft boards weeks ago and struggled to believe it, but as they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. So where could Grier land? As early as the late part of Round 1 and no later than the middle portion of the second frame. Who could draft the Mountaineers quarterback? The New England Patriots have shown a ton of interest in Grier and could draft him as the first round closes out.

With the NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, this is a prime time for smokescreens and misinformation to be thrown all willy nilly. No one wants to tip their hand right now, and draft boards are under more protection than the pope.

But Grier has been connected with the Patriots a number of times this draft season, and he had a pre-draft visit with the team earlier this month. He was initially tabbed as borderline Day 2/Day 3 pick when draft chatter began, but Pauline is reporting that the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers may take the quarterback early in the second round — if the Patriots don’t take him at the end of the first.

In his two years playing for the Mountaineers, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards (9.37 yards per attempt), 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He began his college career at Florida in 2015 but transferred to West Virginia after getting suspended for a positive PED test.