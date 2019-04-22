  • WBZ TVOn Air

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Two people who died in a weekend car crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island have been publicly identified as Boston residents.

Rhode Island State Police on Monday said 24-year-old Romario Cameron and 25-year-old Johny Goyau, both of Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood, died in the crash at about 4 a.m. Sunday in Warwick.

Cameron, who was driving, was ejected from the vehicle when it went off the northbound side of the highway and struck a tree. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men from Hyde Park died after a crash on I-95 in Warwick, Rhode Island over the weekend (Photo Courtesy: WPRI)

Two rear seat passengers, ages 18 and 23, were treated at Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They are also from Hyde Park.

All four were wearing seatbelts. The cause remains under investigation.

