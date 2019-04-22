STURBRIDGE (CBS) — More than 40 families were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Sunday, according to the Red Cross. Firefighters responded to the Main Street apartment complex before 7 a.m.
The Sturbridge Fire Department announced Monday that the cause of the fire appears to be from improper disposal of smoking materials.
A statement from the Red Cross on Sunday said, “Volunteers responded this morning to help the families who were put out of their homes when a fire struck early on Easter Sunday. So far, Red Cross volunteers have spoken to 26 of the families and have provided assistance to 31 adults and 11 children.”
Crews from surrounding Warren and Spencer helped put out the flames.
According to the Sturbridge Fire Chief, the fire was contained to the basement apartment unit it started in but the building was heavily damaged by smoke.
One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, the fire chief said.