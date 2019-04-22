BOSTON (CBS) – Stop and Shop employees back to work this morning. Both sides have reached a tentative contract agreement, putting an end to the 11-day strike.
The first order of business will be restocking the shelves after workers walked the picket lines for more than a week.
Sunday night Stop and Shop and the unions announced that they reached a tentative agreement. Thirty-one thousand workers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut walked off the job on April 11.
During the strike they got support from community members and big name politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
UFCW Locals 328, 371, 919, 1445, and 1459 called it a “powerful victory.” The unions released a statement which says in part:
The agreement preserves health care and retirement benefits, provides wage increases, and maintains time-and-a-half pay on Sunday for current members.
One Quincy employee said on their way back into the store that they have “never felt so good on a Monday morning.”
Employees said they don’t know the details of the deal, but have confidence in their union presidents.