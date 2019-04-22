Filed Under:2020 Presidential Campaign, Politics, Seth Moulton


BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is running for president in 2020.

“Moulton 2020” and “Moulton for America” were added to the congressman’s website Monday morning. Under a section of the website called “The Issues,” Moulton lists foreign policy and national security, jobs, health care, climate change and leadership.

The website features a launch video for the campaign, which Moulton was spotted filming last week.

 

According to Moulton’s website, his campaign will begin in New Hampshire on Tuesday. Moulton will then head to South Carolina on Wednesday and Iowa on Thursday.

The Massachusetts congressman joins fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren and Republican Bill Weld as politicians from the state running for president.

